Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Earns Outperform Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial restated their outperform rating on shares of Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HDIUF. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Hardwoods Distribution stock opened at $28.00 on Thursday. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.57.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were given a $0.3207 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 1.28%.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

