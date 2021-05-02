Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TER. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teradyne from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.56.

Shares of TER stock opened at $125.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.82. Teradyne has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Teradyne will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 57,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total value of $7,167,881.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,666,003.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total transaction of $10,356,537.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,188,018.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,613 shares of company stock valued at $21,656,282. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TER. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

