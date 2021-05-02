Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Insider Sells $71,880.00 in Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $71,880.00.

James J. Cotter Living Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 12,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $72,600.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $25,640.00.

On Monday, April 5th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $25,320.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $25,320.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $27,240.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $27,240.00.

On Monday, March 15th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $28,480.00.

NASDAQ RDI opened at $5.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.35. The stock has a market cap of $130.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.03. Reading International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $7.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. Reading International had a negative net margin of 57.16% and a negative return on equity of 42.01%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Reading International stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.14% of Reading International at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

