Antoinette Kimmitt Acquires 15,320 Shares of Mirrabooka Investments Limited (ASX:MIR) Stock

Mirrabooka Investments Limited (ASX:MIR) insider Antoinette Kimmitt bought 15,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$3.32 ($2.37) per share, with a total value of A$50,801.12 ($36,286.51).

Mirrabooka Investments Company Profile

Mirrabooka Investments Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia and New Zealand. The firm primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies, targeting companies which fall outside the top 50 listed companies, by market capitalization, on the Australian Stock Exchange.

