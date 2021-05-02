Strs Ohio Lowers Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,022 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 2,341 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.09% of Integra LifeSciences worth $5,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IART. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,984 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 25,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,834,547.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,714 shares in the company, valued at $4,126,551. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart Essig sold 214,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $14,619,641.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,086,352 shares of company stock worth $74,379,561 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.90.

NASDAQ IART opened at $74.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 110.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.87 and its 200 day moving average is $63.01. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.12 and a fifty-two week high of $77.40.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.78 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%. Integra LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

