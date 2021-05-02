BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $309,000 Stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. trimmed its stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,109 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 21.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,384 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

LAMR stock opened at $99.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.03 and its 200-day moving average is $84.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1 year low of $51.29 and a 1 year high of $100.38.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $428.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.89 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 51.72%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LAMR. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.