Short Interest in Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Expands By 41.7%

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the March 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

OTCMKTS YGRAF opened at $0.88 on Friday. Yangarra Resources has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $2.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.67.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on YGRAF shares. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Yangarra Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. CIBC raised shares of Yangarra Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

