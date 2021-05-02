GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGX) Short Interest Update

GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGX) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 304,200 shares, an increase of 42.1% from the March 31st total of 214,100 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 666,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in GX Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $7,968,000. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GX Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $202,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in GX Acquisition by 298.7% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 44,800 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GX Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $470,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of GX Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $3,300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

Get GX Acquisition alerts:

Shares of GXGX opened at $10.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.41. GX Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $12.17.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on GX Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

About GX Acquisition

GX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for GX Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GX Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.