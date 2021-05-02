Visa (NYSE:V) PT Raised to $275.00 at Mizuho

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visa from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $243.21.

Visa stock opened at $233.56 on Wednesday. Visa has a 52 week low of $171.72 and a 52 week high of $237.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.98 billion, a PE ratio of 47.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Visa will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total value of $2,394,060.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,060.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

