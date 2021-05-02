Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HAS. Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 12.6% in the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 57,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in Hasbro by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 60,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,854,000 after buying an additional 6,185 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Hasbro by 6,875.3% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 11,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 4.5% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 18,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $99.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $101.24.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. Hasbro’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.13.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

