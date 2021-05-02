Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Purchases 435 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,615 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.0% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Altus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 23,981 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $131.46 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised Apple to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.82.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

