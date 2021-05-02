Grace & White Inc. NY Boosts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,719 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in Apple by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,976 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Apple by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 217,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,830,000 after buying an additional 10,394 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $55,155,000 after buying an additional 11,807 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 324.9% in the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grand Central Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $4,546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.82.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $131.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.77.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

