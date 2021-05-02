Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telos Corporation is a provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the security-conscious organizations. Telos Corporation is based in ASHBURN, Va. “

TLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Telos from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Telos has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.25.

Telos stock opened at $33.18 on Wednesday. Telos has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $41.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.72.

In other news, major shareholder John Rober Camber Et Al Porter sold 100,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $3,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,889. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brendan D. Malloy sold 459,065 shares of Telos stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $15,149,145.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 211,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,969,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,046,628 shares of company stock valued at $100,538,724 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its holdings in shares of Telos by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telos by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telos by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Telos during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Telos in the fourth quarter worth $165,000.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

