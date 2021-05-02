Raymond James Boosts Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $215.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
TSCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $168.52.
TSCO opened at $188.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.06 and a 200-day moving average of $154.39. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $99.54 and a 52-week high of $192.84. The company has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49.
In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 212.3% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tractor Supply Company Profile
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
