Raymond James Boosts Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $215.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

TSCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $168.52.

TSCO opened at $188.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.06 and a 200-day moving average of $154.39. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $99.54 and a 52-week high of $192.84. The company has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 212.3% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

