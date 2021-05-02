Truist Securities Increases Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $200.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price lifted by Truist Securities from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Summit Insights raised shares of Texas Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $189.23.

Shares of TXN opened at $180.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $166.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $105.45 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.86%.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 109,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $18,634,759.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at $98,468,982.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.74, for a total transaction of $19,208,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,228,793.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 403,389 shares of company stock worth $69,314,467. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.0% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 20,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 563.1% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

