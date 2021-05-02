Strs Ohio Sells 384,034 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 73.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384,034 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Corteva were worth $6,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Corteva by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth $3,750,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 20,130 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 4,444.4% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $48.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.59. The firm has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.46, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.38 and a 52-week high of $49.81.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.76.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

