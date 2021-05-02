Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Stock Position Cut by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 38.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,751 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $5,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,390,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,390 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,216,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,650 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 8,072.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 992,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,076,000 after purchasing an additional 980,283 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 968,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,516,000 after purchasing an additional 306,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 893,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,465,000 after purchasing an additional 56,395 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $70.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $54.94 and a 12-month high of $72.68. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 0.25.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.41). Agree Realty had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.217 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.52%.

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 7,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.61 per share, for a total transaction of $500,610.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 444,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,252,445.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Simon Leopold purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.75 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,473.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 19,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,111 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADC has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.61.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

