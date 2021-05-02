Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) PT Raised to $116.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $102.00 to $116.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TXRH. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stephens boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.29.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $107.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $41.68 and a 1-year high of $110.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.21, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $6,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,036,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,771,428. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,071 shares of company stock worth $10,386,397. Insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

See Also: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.