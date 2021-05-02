Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.58.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $35.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Sunnova Energy International has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $57.70. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.75.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 113.82%. The business had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 88,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $4,352,409.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,077.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Walter A. Baker sold 4,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $183,623.10. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,923 shares of company stock worth $7,728,390.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOVA. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 887.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 88,765 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 641.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 78,450 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter worth about $589,000. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,185,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

