Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (HY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter.

Shares of HY stock opened at $80.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.52. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $102.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.91 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

In other Hyster-Yale Materials Handling news, insider John C. Butler, Jr. bought 104,486 shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.04 per share, with a total value of $6,168,853.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Sichel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.67, for a total value of $229,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,100 shares in the company, valued at $925,867. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

