Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.05% of Tredegar worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TG. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Tredegar by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tredegar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tredegar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Tredegar by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Tredegar by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tredegar alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TG opened at $14.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $490.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.04. Tredegar Co. has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $23.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th.

About Tredegar

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, PE Films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films segments. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength aluminum extrusions primarily for building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG).

Receive News & Ratings for Tredegar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tredegar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.