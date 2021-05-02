Strs Ohio Takes $7.05 Million Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 100,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,054,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 213.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 12,350 shares during the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,873,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. SL Green Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.45.

SLG opened at $74.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.60. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.16 and a 1-year high of $77.99.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.22 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company’s revenue was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.3033 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.00%.

In other SL Green Realty news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 5,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $385,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

