Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.17% of Ashland Global worth $9,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its stake in Ashland Global by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 125,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,096,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ashland Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Ashland Global by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 71,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,326,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Ashland Global by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 86,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,654,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASH has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.20.

NYSE:ASH opened at $86.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.73. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.40 and a 52 week high of $95.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.35.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.31). Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

