Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 2,814 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,814 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Terry L. Blaker bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $259.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $250.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.51. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $166.68 and a twelve month high of $263.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

