BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Director Sells $148,610.00 in Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Director William Scott Martin sold 2,123 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $148,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

William Scott Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 27th, William Scott Martin sold 2,500 shares of BancFirst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $174,775.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, William Scott Martin sold 5,000 shares of BancFirst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, William Scott Martin sold 5,000 shares of BancFirst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.53, for a total transaction of $342,650.00.

On Monday, March 8th, William Scott Martin sold 7,500 shares of BancFirst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total transaction of $541,950.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, William Scott Martin sold 10,000 shares of BancFirst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total transaction of $665,000.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. BancFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $77.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.54 and its 200 day moving average is $61.21.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.30. BancFirst had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 21.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BANF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,832,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BancFirst by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,225,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,355,000 after acquiring an additional 142,310 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in BancFirst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,479,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BancFirst by 231.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 36,207 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in BancFirst by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 29,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

