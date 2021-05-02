Insider Selling: PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) VP Sells 84,000 Shares of Stock

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) VP Moore Clark sold 84,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $110,880.00.

Shares of PED stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.89 million, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.22. PEDEVCO Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.30.

Separately, TheStreet cut PEDEVCO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PEDEVCO stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of PEDEVCO as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company held approximately 37,068 net acres in the Permian Basin Asset located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,948 net D-J Basin acres in D-J Basin Asset situated in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

