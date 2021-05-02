Andreas Maetzel Sells 11,017 Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Stock

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) SVP Andreas Maetzel sold 11,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $284,128.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,128.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Andreas Maetzel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 29th, Andreas Maetzel sold 88,030 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $2,225,398.40.

Shares of NASDAQ KALV opened at $24.97 on Friday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.64. The company has a market cap of $606.97 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 2.13.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.04. KalVista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 229.45% and a negative return on equity of 47.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KALV. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 289.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KALV. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, KalVista Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

