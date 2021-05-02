Scott M. Peters Sells 12,000 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Stock

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE RF opened at $21.80 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $22.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.78.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 5.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Argus upped their price target on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.61.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

