Tyler W. K. Head Sells 57,673 Shares of Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 57,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $183,976.87.

Shares of NYSE ELVT opened at $3.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.80 million, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.87. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $4.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.51.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.30). Elevate Credit had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The business had revenue of $90.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.51 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 42.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 13,695 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 504,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 29,727 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the first quarter valued at $126,000. 29.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elevate Credit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.62.

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

