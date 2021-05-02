New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 8,394 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,578 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,394 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $8,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLIR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair cut shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.80.

Shares of FLIR Systems stock opened at $59.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.55. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.39 and a 1 year high of $60.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.11 and a beta of 1.52.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $524.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.46 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

In other FLIR Systems news, Director Angus L. Macdonald sold 49,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $2,737,962.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,327.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $555,288.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,851,496. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

FLIR Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Technologies and Defense Technologies.

