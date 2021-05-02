Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,984,000 after acquiring an additional 9,236 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 417,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,952,000 after acquiring an additional 29,467 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period.

SCHB stock opened at $101.62 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $64.93 and a one year high of $102.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.70 and a 200-day moving average of $91.96.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

