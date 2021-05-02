Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $6.95 Million Holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 76.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 408,418 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $6,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIR. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FLIR Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in FLIR Systems by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in FLIR Systems by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FLIR. Raymond James lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist increased their price target on shares of FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.80.

In other FLIR Systems news, Director Angus L. Macdonald sold 49,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $2,737,962.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,327.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John D. Carter sold 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $558,246.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,851,496. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLIR opened at $59.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.58. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.11 and a beta of 1.52. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.39 and a 1 year high of $60.66.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $524.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.46 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. FLIR Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Technologies and Defense Technologies.

