iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSC) Trading Up 0.1%

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSC)’s share price were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.19 and last traded at $27.17. Approximately 162,581 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 278,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.14.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.01.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.