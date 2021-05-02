AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Azurrx Biopharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and microbiome related conditions. The company’s product pipeline consists of MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency and AZX1101, a recombinant enzyme for the prevention of hospital-acquired C.difficile infections. Azurrx Biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

AZRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Dawson James downgraded AzurRx BioPharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Maxim Group started coverage on AzurRx BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on AzurRx BioPharma from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZRX opened at $0.91 on Thursday. AzurRx BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $2.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.06.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AzurRx BioPharma stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) by 100.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 430,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,522 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.23% of AzurRx BioPharma worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

AzurRx BioPharma Company Profile

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. Its therapeutic products administer patients as oral non-systemic biologics. The company's lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency.

