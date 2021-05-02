Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $81.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and solutions. The company’s Freight Transportation segment offers transportation of general commodities; motor carrier freight transportation services; business-to-business air transportation services; ocean transport services; global customizable supply chain solutions and integrated warehousing services. Its Premium Logistics & Expedited Freight Services segment provides expedited freight transportation services to commercial and government customers; premium logistics services; and domestic and international freight transportation with air, ocean, and ground service. ArcBest Corporation, formerly known as Arkansas Best Corporation, is headquartered in Fort Smith, Arkansas. “

Get ArcBest alerts:

ARCB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. ArcBest presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.69.

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $72.76 on Wednesday. ArcBest has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $76.21. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.11 million. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ArcBest will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

In other ArcBest news, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $357,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,772. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $85,815.72. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ArcBest by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in ArcBest by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ArcBest (ARCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.