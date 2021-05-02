MEG Energy (MEG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$786.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$742.87 million.

TSE:MEG opened at C$6.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of C$2.06 billion and a PE ratio of -5.74. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.14 and a 52-week high of C$8.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.99.

MEG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on MEG Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on MEG Energy to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. ATB Capital raised their price target on MEG Energy from C$7.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on MEG Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. MEG Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.56.

In related news, Senior Officer Chi-Tak Yee sold 281,013 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total transaction of C$1,865,504.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,035,785.24. Also, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 17,834 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total value of C$118,391.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$102,837.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

