Short Interest in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Rises By 76.9%

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 76.9% from the March 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 34,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $488,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 109,838 shares of company stock valued at $1,560,705 in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 22,025 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $332,000.

Shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund stock opened at $14.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.38. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $14.35.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0865 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.