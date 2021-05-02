Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 77.4% from the March 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 116,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 29,472 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 20,948 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 703,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 18,555 shares during the period.

Shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.91. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.54 and a 12-month high of $9.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

