AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) PT Raised to $81.00 at Needham & Company LLC

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AtriCure from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $77.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AtriCure has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC opened at $77.07 on Wednesday. AtriCure has a 12-month low of $34.04 and a 12-month high of $79.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -67.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.77 and a 200 day moving average of $55.27.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AtriCure news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total transaction of $195,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,558 shares in the company, valued at $4,736,586.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,941 shares of company stock worth $10,467,300. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,762,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $209,463,000 after buying an additional 196,420 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,331,433 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $129,791,000 after buying an additional 113,794 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 3,133.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,057,824 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,889,000 after buying an additional 1,025,105 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 809,760 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $45,080,000 after buying an additional 400,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 539,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,371,000 after buying an additional 21,820 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

