Delek US (DK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Delek US (NYSE:DK) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.34) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.93). Delek US had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Delek US to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $23.73 on Friday. Delek US has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $27.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.55 and a 200-day moving average of $18.41.
About Delek US
Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.
