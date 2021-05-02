Intrepid Potash (IPI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.62 million. Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect Intrepid Potash to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

NYSE:IPI opened at $32.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $432.62 million, a PE ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.97. Intrepid Potash has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $39.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

IPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Intrepid Potash from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Intrepid Potash from $11.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Intrepid Potash from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.40.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.