Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 15.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $8,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Regal Beloit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in Regal Beloit in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 33.7% during the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 3.2% in the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 25,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 5.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RBC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

NYSE RBC opened at $144.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.11. Regal Beloit Co. has a twelve month low of $63.44 and a twelve month high of $159.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $780.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.19 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 6.13%. On average, research analysts forecast that Regal Beloit Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.86%.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

