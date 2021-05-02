Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Douglas Dynamics had a negative net margin of 19.32% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $158.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Douglas Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Douglas Dynamics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE PLOW opened at $44.73 on Friday. Douglas Dynamics has a 12 month low of $25.63 and a 12 month high of $51.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.11 and a 200-day moving average of $43.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.35%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PLOW shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

In other news, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 8,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $414,726.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,879.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

