McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $260.00 at Wedbush

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target increased by research analysts at Wedbush from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.13% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.58 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.58 EPS.

MCD has been the subject of several other reports. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stephens increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.03.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s stock opened at $236.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $176.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $227.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.33. McDonald’s has a one year low of $167.85 and a one year high of $236.29.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.