Truist Financial Corp Takes Position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Uranium Energy by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,359,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,512,000 after buying an additional 1,188,677 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,078,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 49,290 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,470,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 761,405 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 69,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. 22.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of UEC opened at $2.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $621.88 million, a P/E ratio of -36.25 and a beta of 2.22. Uranium Energy Corp. has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $3.67.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

