New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $8.93 Million Stock Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $8,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 25.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumentum alerts:

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $604,908.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,036,594.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $921,012.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $85.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 1.05. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.33 and a 12 month high of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.66.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $478.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.22.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.