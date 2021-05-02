Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Stake Lowered by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 328,113 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 9,873 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $9,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BEN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,772,150 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $94,267,000 after acquiring an additional 43,025 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,822,631 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $70,532,000 after buying an additional 82,295 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $58,595,000 after buying an additional 1,210,658 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,797,944 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $44,931,000 after purchasing an additional 105,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,520,712 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,051,000 after acquiring an additional 647,184 shares during the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Alok Sethi sold 39,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $1,080,620.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $151,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,469.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,440. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $30.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $31.32.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

BEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.23.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

