New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,240 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of The Timken worth $9,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Timken by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,547,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,141,000 after buying an additional 34,961 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in The Timken by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,322,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,320,000 after buying an additional 513,687 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in The Timken by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,030,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,754,000 after buying an additional 49,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in The Timken by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 932,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,136,000 after buying an additional 27,067 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in The Timken by 262,539.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 908,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,300,000 after buying an additional 908,388 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on TKR. Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of The Timken in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.43.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $286,475.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,339,577.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total value of $4,225,198.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,022,867.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 87,987 shares of company stock valued at $6,549,199 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

TKR opened at $83.87 on Friday. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $34.34 and a 52-week high of $89.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.19.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.22%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

