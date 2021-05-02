New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530,138 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 33,158 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $9,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 3,941.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on COG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $16.67 on Friday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $22.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.85. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

In other news, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $368,600.00. Also, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $686,570.00. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

