New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 484 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in RH (NYSE:RH) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in RH were worth $10,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RH. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter worth $923,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in RH in the third quarter valued at $574,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in RH by 2,612.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 65,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,908,000 after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in RH in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in RH in the fourth quarter valued at $268,000.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $688.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. RH has a 52-week low of $129.11 and a 52-week high of $733.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $585.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $484.10.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $812.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.31 million. RH had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 354.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that RH will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

RH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of RH in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of RH in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of RH from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $512.67.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

